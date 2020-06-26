At RGUHS convocation, scientist laments decline of varsities

Dr P Balaram, former director Indian Institute of Science (IISc), took the Central and state governments to task for their "negligence towards health sector which has left the people underprepared to face the Covid-19".

Addressing the 22nd annual convocation of Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS) on Thursday, he said, "Years of neglect of health sector, underfunded and underappreciated by both Central and state governments have left our public hospitals underprepared to deal with the major pandemic."

"While most literate people have now become amateur epidemiologists talking with ease on infection, mortality rates, discussing masks, PPE kits and ventilators with familiarity, we are confronted with an uncomfortable fact: There are no therapeutic or vaccines available to combat this virus. Politicians, whose ignorance only matched by their arrogance, can quickly claim success with chloroquine even as infection spreads and more people succumb," he said.

However, he continued and said, "Medical scientists, who influence policies, can make many claims for the impending arrival of vaccines, but it's almost clear that the virus would have done all the damage it has by this happens. "

Dr Balaram said that higher education in India has required intensive care for a very long time. "As the universities have been in steady decline over the decades. Our response to failing institutions has been to start new ones and to activate the process by which universities can swing up. Overnight by decree," he mentioned.

According to Balaram, the higher education began to decline when artificial boundaries on disciplines and created lines of actual control which were not crossed without conflict. "Bacteriology and Virology, which were important in colonial India, are no longer subjects at the centre of medical research. Yet, it is an infectious disease that exacts the heaviest price in most parts of the world. The coronavirus has served to jolt us out of our condolences, " he said.

Speaking about the lockdown, he said, "There are no drugs or vaccines in sight, even in the US and Europe as everyone moves to an unlocked world. The politicians and their advisers are already preparing us for this future, by pronouncing that the coronavirus is here to stay and the world must get ready to coexist with the latest addition to the pantheon of viruses. nature as always must have the last word. Constant exposure to microbial pathogens can enhance the level of human immune competence".

Governor VR Vala and Medical Education Minister Dr Sudhakar attended the convocation virtually.

'Varsity should arrange a photoshoot later'

Over 36,434 candidates received their graduation certificates by attending virtual convocation and 158 gold medals were given. Around 60 gold medalists were present in-person to receive medals. However, the gold medalists were unhappy and cursed Covid-19 pandemic which made them not to celebrate their achievements.

"It was a dream of my parents to witness me getting a gold medal. But they were not allowed to be present today. That way I am unlucky," said one of the medalists.

"Even to pose for the photo, I had to wear a mask. I request the university to arrange for a photoshoot post-Covid-19," said another medalist.