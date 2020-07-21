'Backward' Yadgir district leads the way in Covid-19 recovery rate

After its good showing in the prevention of Covid-19 deaths, Yadgir seems to have taken a march over other districts in regard to recovery rate also. Incidentally, Yadgir is identified as a backward district in the Najundappa committee on the regional imbalance.

According to the State Covid-19 War Room report, the recovery rate of the infected patients in Yadgir is 87.8 % till July 19. Neighbouring Kalaburagi district has also seen a good recovery rate of 64%.

Out of 1,553 positive cases, 1,363 patients (87.8%) recovered in Yadgir district. There are only 189 active cases. District Health Officer M S Patil attributed this to early tracking, detection and treatment.

"We carried out a survey throughout the district before the arrival of migrant labourers, vulnerable groups like ILI and SARI patients and pregnant women were subjected to Covid-19 test and given proper treatment, if they were found positive for the virus," Patil said.

"We have no special menu for the patients' food. We are providing whatever is available locally and sometimes whatever the patients like," he explained.

Out of 2,743 positive patients, 1,771 (64%) have recovered in Kalaburagi district till July 19.

Fruits the key in Kalaburagi

Kalaburagi Deputy Commissioner B Sharat said as a good number of those testing positive are migrants, they were given nutritious food to boost their immunity, dry fruits and food containing Vitamin C. Their vital parameters are being monitored constantly.

"If any patient develops serious complications, they will be shifted to the hospital immediately," the DC said.

"Instead of depending more on ventilators, we are using high flow nasal oxygen, which helped us treat patients in critical condition. Asymptomatic patients are also being monitored properly by conducting basic line tests," he explained.



The recovery rate of Covid patients in other districts of Kalyana Karnataka region: Raichur 61.4%, Koppal 54.8%, Bidar 53.2% and Ballari 53%.

The districts with the highest recovery rates in Karnataka: 1) Yadgir (87.08%), 2) Udupi (72.70%) 3) Davangere 70.80% (*As on July 19, 2020. Source: Karnataka State Covid-19 War Room)

The districts with the lowest recovery rates in Karnataka: 1) Bengaluru Rural (7.20%) 2) Bengaluru Urban (21.40%) 3) Kolar (27.20%) (*As on July 19, 2020. Source: Karnataka State Covid-19 War Room)