Ballari's Triveni becomes youngest Mayor in Karnataka

Triveni took over the record of being youngest mayor from Tasneem Bano, who at the age of 31 became the Mayor of Mysuru City Corporation

Pavan Kumar H
Pavan Kumar H, DHNS, Ballari,
  • Mar 29 2023, 19:18 ist
  • updated: Mar 29 2023, 19:18 ist
Representative Photo. Credit: Getty Images

Triveni Suri (23) of Congress created history by becoming the youngest mayor in Karnataka, after being elected for the Ballari city corporation mayor post here on Wednesday. Janakamma of Congress was elected unopposed as deputy mayor. 

Triveni, a paramedical degree holder, emerged as the winner in the keenly contested mayoral polls, bagging 28 votes, while her opponent, Nagarathamma, from BJP could manage only 16 votes in a house with 39 Corporators. The electorate consists of MLA, MLC and MPs, making the total strength of the House 44. 

In spite of having just 13 corporators, BJP made every effort to win the mayor post. However, Congress with 21 seats were backed by five independent candidates. BJP saw an outside chance to win the post as Congress was a divided house. Three mayoral post aspirants Triveni, Umadevi and Kuberappa made all-out efforts to get the coveted position. 

However, KPCC observer Chandrappa pacified the internal revolt to ensure that the party contested the polls unitedly. Chandrappa in a meeting that lasted late in Tuesday night ensured that Kuberappa withdrew his claims while Rajya Sabha MP Sayed Nazir Husain convinced Umadevi to back off from the contest. 

Triveni, who became a corporator at the age of 21, took over the record of being the youngest mayor from Tasneem Bano, who at the age of 31 became the Mayor of Mysuru City Corporation. 

Triveni is the second in her family to hold this position after her mother Sushilabai was elected as mayor in 2018 for a one-year term.

