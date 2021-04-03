Bengaluru-Hubballi flight diverted to Mangaluru Airport over bad weather

An IndiGo flight (6E 7227) between Bengaluru and Hubballi was diverted to the Mangaluru Airport due to bad weather at Hubballi Airport on Saturday.

According to Hubballi Airport Director Pramod Kumar Thakre, the flight had to change its route due to low clouds at the Hubballi Airport.

The IndiGo flight, which took off from the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru at 6:00 am, was supposed to land at the Hubballi Airport at 7:20 am. However, due to tick low clouds, the flight hovered in Hubballi skies for more than 20 minutes before the flight captain decided to divert it to Mangaluru.

The flight returned to Hubballi Airport at around 10:00 am after conditions were conducive.