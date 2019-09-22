Bhoobalan transferred before receiving 'Best MD' award

T Bhoobalan, who was Tumakuru Mahanagara Palike Commissioner and held additional charge as Managing Director of Tumakuru Smart City Limited (TSCL) has been transferred even before he receives the 'Best MD' national award given by Smart City Council India.

The sudden move has raised the eyebrows of many city people. N R Adarsha Kumar, who was Additional Director of the Department of Cooperative Audit has replaced Bhoobalan as TSCL Managing Director as per the state government order. Adarsha Kumar was priorly TUDA Commissioner.

TSCL Chairperson Dr Shalini Rajaneesh (who is also district in-charge secretary) had also congratulated Bhoobalan when the award was announced.

Deputy Commissioner Dr K Rakesh Kumar had appreciated Bhobalan for his achievements at a recent DISHA committee meeting held to review the progress of Smart City works.

Tumkur MP G S Basavaraju, MLA Jyotiganesh had also applauded Bhoobalan's achievement at the meet.

Within hours after the DISHA meeting, Bhoobalan was relieved of his duties as TSCL MD. RTI activist Imran Pasha alleged, "The transfer was made probably because Bhoobalan had fined contractors for delays in Smart City projects".