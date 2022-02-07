Bill to free temples from govt control unlikely soon

The legislation to free temples from government control, as proposed by several BJP legislators, is unlikely to be tabled in the upcoming sessions of Legislature.

Though the Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowments Department is studying similar laws enacted in other states, it is yet to draft the Bill, according to Minister Shashikala Jolle.

Officials add that it would be challenging for the Department to manage and look after the thousands of temples in the state as over 70% of Muzrai employees will retire in the next two years.

Jolle said recently that the new law being explored by the government would take some time. “The government is talking to experts to provide autonomy to religious institutions. The new law will take time...,” she said.

According to the minister, the government is still gathering opinion so as to ensure that small temples and priests working there are not affected. “We are also trying to avoid any confusion about the Bill provisions by ensuring clarity in the legislation,” she said.

Over the last two months there were demands from various BJP leaders to free temples from government control. “The committee to draft the legislation is not formed yet,” Jolle said.

According to Department officials, the move would benefit temples as providing autonomy to temples could help in strengthening them.

Staff crunch

The problem, according to a senior official, is the lack of adequate personnel in the Department as the government failed to fill the vacant berths. “Currently, the vacancy is around 50%. In the next two years more people will retire leaving the Department only 30% of its sanctioned strength,” an officer said.

Freeing temples does not mean that the government will not monitor the temples. “There is no discussion of letting temples be completely free as the government will retain some control in managing temples,” the officer added.