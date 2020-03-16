Bird flu scare in Mysuru, DC says don’t panic

Even as the Coronavirus or Covid-19 is scaring the people of the district, an outbreak of bird flu is confirmed in the city on Monday. Two birds, a domestic bird and a free ranging bird, reportedly died at Kumbarakoppal on March 12. The reports tested positive for bird flu (H5N1).

Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G Sankar confirmed the bird flu cases and said the samples of the dead birds were sent to Bhopal-based National Institute of High-Security Animal Diseases, where the tests were positive for

H5N1 virus.

The authorities of Department of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services have taken all measures to prevent the spread of bird flu. A 1-km radius of the affected area has been declared infected area and 10-km radius will be under surveillance. The birds in the infected area will be culled immediately, the DC said.

No sale of chicken

The sale of poultry is banned for a few days. All chicken stalls under the surveillance area will remain closed till the process of culling, spraying of disinfectants and sanitisation of infected area is completed.

Already, suspecting bird flu, many people had stopped consuming chicken, affecting the poultry industry in the region.

The people need not panic as the infection rarely spreads among humans. As per the World Health Organisation (WHO) guidelines, properly cooked poultry meat can be consumed, the DC said.

Suitable compensation will be given to the owners of the birds which are culled, said Deputy Director for Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Services Dr Ajith Kumar.