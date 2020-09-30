BJP team seeks complete ban on SDPI in DJ Halli riots report

The BJP state unit on Wednesday demanded a complete ban on the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), for its alleged role in DJ Halli riots.

Addressing mediapersons after submitting a fact-finding committee report on the riots to the party, BJP vice-president Arvind Limbavali said that the riots were pre-planned and social media was used extensively for the same.

"A Taliban-like situation prevails in DJ Halli and KG Halli. Efficient officers should be deputed by BBMP and the police for the area," Limbavali demanded.

State BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel, commenting on the report, said that the riots were a result of leadership crisis within the Congress.

"Intelligence failure is not the cause for the riot. The Congress is," he said.

Limbavali said that the report will be submitted to the state government on Thursday.

Conspiracy to end (careers of) Dalit leaders, open support of Congress to anti-social elements and planned violence by SDPI are among of the reasons quoted for the riots in the BJP report.