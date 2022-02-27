Bommai performs bhoomi puja for late actor Ambareesh memorial

The state government will build a memorial for late actor Ambareesh. The government is keen on building a “beautiful” memorial that would attract visitors from far and wide, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Sunday.

The government will also soon build a memorial for Puneeth Rajkumar, he added. He was addressing the gathering after performing bhoomi puja for Ambareesh memorial at Kanteerava Studio.

Lauding the late actor as a man who never compromised his conscience, Bommai said Ambareesh was a born leader. He was also committed to his friends, Bommai said recalling several instances where Ambareesh had met him abandoning his shoot midway.

The late actor also had a special affection for the poor and farmers and he was never after power. “He quit the union ministry during the Cauvery dispute, without any hesitation,” Bommai said.

Meanwhile, speaking at an event to mark the 350th anniversary of Keladi Rani Chennamma’s coronation, Bommai said the government would henceforth celebrate the ‘Coronation Day’ of Keladi Chennamma. The occasion would be marked in a grand manner next year, he said. Apart from developing Keladi and surrounding areas, the government is also thinking about introducing this historical figure in textbooks, Bommai added.

