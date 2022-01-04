Bommai will meet Panchamasalis demand: Seer

Kudalasangama-based Panchamsali Mutt Seer Basava Jaya Mrityunjaya Swami exuded confidence that the Bommai-led government would provide 2A reservation for the Panchamasali community either on Ugadi or Basava Jayanti this year.

Speaking to media persons, here on Monday, the seer said, Bommai has responded positively to the demand and sought time to meet it. Karnataka State Backward Classes commission has started the survey of people belonging to Panchamasali community, sub-caste in Veerashaiva-Lingayat community, in the state from Davangere to know their social, educational and economic conditions.

The commission members are expected to visit ten districts in the state and submit a report to the government in two months. "We are confident that the government is likely to provide 2A reservation benefits to Lingayat Panchamasali community by May this year."

When questioned on socio-economic survey conducted during the Congress-led government, he said, the commission did not submit the report to the government. Besides, it was the survey of people of all castes but this is only of Panchamasalis."

On rumour on change of guard in Karnataka, the seer said it is the internal issue of the party and he would not comment on it.

He said Rastriya Basava Krishi award would be conferred in a programme in Kudalasangama on January 14 organised to mark the first anniversary of padayatra launched from Kudalasangama to Bengaluru seeking 2A reservation benefits last year.

The name of the eminent person chosen for the award would be announced soon. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will attend the event.

Former mayor Ajay Kumar, former MLA H S Shivashankar were present at the press conference.

