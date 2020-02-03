Boundary row: Maha CM accuses Centre of siding with Karnataka

In what could trigger off a controversy and political debate, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has accused the Narendra Modi-led Union government of siding with Karnataka on the vexed boundary dispute between the two states.

“The Centre is considered the guardian of all states....and since the matter (Maharashtra-Karnataka boundary dispute) is in (Supreme) Court, the Centre should put forward sides of both the states,” said Uddhav, the president of Shiv Sena and leader of Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

He also said that if one side is at fault, it is the duty of the Centre to tell the court. “However, in the last five years, the Centre is putting forward views (in the court) on behalf of the Karnataka government,” Uddhav said in an interview to Shiv Sena mouthpieces - Marathi daily Saamana and Hindi tabloid Dophar ka

Saamana.

“This is something shocking,” he said in the three-part interview given to Saamana Executive Editor Sanjay Raut, who is also the Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha member and party spokesperson.

Uddhav said that he need to take “some steps” but before that he would call a meeting of the committee that includes two ministers. “We will definitely initiate a correspondence (with the Centre),” he said.The two ministers in the committee are Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde of Shiv Sena and Food and Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal

of NCP.

Uddhav also said that even though the matter was sub-judice, the Karnataka government is “committing atrocities” on Marathi-speaking people staying in Belagavi, Karwar, Nippani and other areas along the Maharashtra-Karnataka boundary.

In fact, since the time he took over the top job, Uddhav had held several meetings on the issue with a cross-section of people and sought advise from senior counsel Harish Salve. Last week, when Uddhav chaired a meeting of MPs from Maharashtra ahead of the budget session, he requested the lawmakers across party lines to aggressively pursue the issue to give justice to the Marathi-speaking

people.

In the past, Uddhav has raked up a controversy describing the disputed area as “Karnataka-Occupied-Maharashtra,” following which his Karnataka counterpart and senior BJP leader B S Yediyurappa had stated that “even an inch” of land would not be given. The Maharashtra-Karnataka boundary dispute dates back to the 1950s - and the Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti is spearheading the movement from Belagavi.

In fact, Raut had visited Belagavi a few days ago. “The dispute was being heard by the Supreme Court for last 14 years, and both the states should accept the apex court’s verdict,” he had said and added that the chief ministers of the two states and NCP supremo Sharad Pawar should sit together and resolve

the issue.