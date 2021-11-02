Boy aces NEET after topping all CET streams

Two boys from Karnataka have secured fifth rank in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2021, for which the results were announced on Monday evening. The examination was conducted on September 12.

Jashan Chabra and Meghan H K secured all-India rank (AIR) 5 with a score of 715 out of 720. They share their position with 12 other students from other states.

Meghan had scripted history in the state by topping all streams in the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (K-CET) 2021. He studied at Pramati Hill View Academy in Mysuru.

The 18-year-old has achieved his dream of joining one of India's top medical institutions — the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi.

Meghan told DH, "With this rank, my dream to join AIIMS has come true."

His father H K Krishnaiah is the principal of the government PU college in KR Nagar, Mysuru district and his mother Leelavathi M S is the principal at a private PU college in Mysuru. His elder brother is pursuing an MBA degree.

Meghan said, "I want to study medicine, preferably oncology. People suffering from cancer and related diseases are under a lot of distress. I want to give them hope in life."

An athlete and a musician, Meghan stayed away from social media and used his mother's WhatsApp to keep in touch with friends. He took coaching at Aakash Institute in Mysuru.

Varun Aditya from Sri Chaitanya Techno School, Marathahalli, Bengaluru secured all-India ranking (AIR) of 106 by scoring 705/720.

K V Pranav of Sri Chaitanya Techno School, JP Nagar, Bengaluru, also secured 705/720, with an AIR of 60.

Sanjith from Vedantha PU College in Bengaluru, who underwent training at Allen, secured AIR 30, with a score of 710/720. Shweta from Shaheen College in Bidar secured AIR of 808.

Watch latest videos by DH here: