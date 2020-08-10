Boy who wrote SSLC exam with his toes gets first class

  • Aug 10 2020, 22:42 ist
  • updated: Aug 10 2020, 22:42 ist
Representative image: iStock Photo

 A differently abled boy, who wrote the SSLC examination with his toes, has come out with flying colours by getting first class.

The results were announced on Monday. Kaushik Acharya, a student of the SVS Kannada medium school, scored 424 out of 500 marks.

The student, whose hands are disabled, has been writing examinations using his toes since the first standard. He belongs to Bantwal taluk of Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka.

State Education Minister Suresh Kumar had visited the student on July 10 at his residence after he appeared for the examination.

The Minister commended the boy's efforts, saying he was a role model. Kumar had also promised to assist the student in pursuing his pre-university studies.

