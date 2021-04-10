Bribe for VC post: MU Syndicate suspends professor

The Syndicate of Mangalore University resolved to suspend Prof M Jayashankar with immediate effect pending an inquiry by a retired district judge, Mangalore University Vice-Chancellor Prof P S Yadapadithaya said on Friday.

The highest decision-making body of the University decided to conduct an inquiry by a retired district judge.

Jayashankar, by paying a bribe of Rs 17.5 lakh to rowdy-sheeter and Rama Sene founder president Prasad Attavar to secure the post of vice chancellor of Raichur University, has lowered

the dignity and reputation of the University, members argued.

As soon as Jayashankar had filed a police complaint accusing Prasad Attavar of cheating him, Mangalore University had removed him from the post of Director of College Development Council and was appointed as Director of International Students’ Centre, a non-statutory post.

Jayashankar reported for duty as Director of International Students’ Centre on Friday. But the Syndicate decided to suspend him with immediate effect, the VC told DH.

Earlier, the University had served a show-cause notice to Jayashankar on why he had not filed the complaint through the varsity. The University had also sought an explanation on why he had resorted to bribery.