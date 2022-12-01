British High Commissioner meets Karnataka CM Bommai

British High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis met Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday. During the meeting, Bommai invited UK investors to set up R&D and manufacturing units in Karnataka, according to a statement from the CM's office. Bommai explained how Karnataka is an investor-friendly state.
The statement also quoted Ellis as telling Bommai that the presence of UK companies in Karnataka had risen. "According to one report, India has 618 British-owned companies, of which 14% are in Karnataka, the highest in south India," the statement said.
Newly appointed British Deputy High Commissioner to Karnataka and Kerala Chandru Iyer was also present.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
$21,000 dropped in street and returned in Switzerland
Farmers use solar-powered fridges to keep food fresh
Tomato, onion growers in tears as prices fall in K'taka
Principal accused of harassing teacher wearing legging
England 1st team to score 500 on Day 1 of a Test match
Migratory birds bring ‘message of peace’ to Kashmir
India's Bishnoi community: The original eco-warriors