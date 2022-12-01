British High Commissioner meets Karnataka CM

British High Commissioner meets Karnataka CM Bommai

The statement also quoted Ellis as telling Bommai that the presence of UK companies in Karnataka had risen

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Dec 01 2022, 22:59 ist
  • updated: Dec 02 2022, 03:16 ist
British High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis calls on Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai in Bengaluru on Thursday.

British High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis met Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday. During the meeting, Bommai invited UK investors to set up R&D and manufacturing units in Karnataka, according to a statement from the CM's office. Bommai explained how Karnataka is an investor-friendly state.

The statement also quoted Ellis as telling Bommai that the presence of UK companies in Karnataka had risen. "According to one report, India has 618 British-owned companies, of which 14% are in Karnataka, the highest in south India," the statement said.

Newly appointed British Deputy High Commissioner to Karnataka and Kerala Chandru Iyer was also present. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

basavaraj bommai
Karnataka
Karnataka News

What's Brewing

$21,000 dropped in street and returned in Switzerland

$21,000 dropped in street and returned in Switzerland

Farmers use solar-powered fridges to keep food fresh

Farmers use solar-powered fridges to keep food fresh

Tomato, onion growers in tears as prices fall in K'taka

Tomato, onion growers in tears as prices fall in K'taka

Principal accused of harassing teacher wearing legging

Principal accused of harassing teacher wearing legging

England 1st team to score 500 on Day 1 of a Test match

England 1st team to score 500 on Day 1 of a Test match

Migratory birds bring ‘message of peace’ to Kashmir

Migratory birds bring ‘message of peace’ to Kashmir

India's Bishnoi community: The original eco-warriors

India's Bishnoi community: The original eco-warriors

 