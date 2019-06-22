BSY, HDK spar over Grama Vastavya

BJP state president B S Yeddyurappa on Saturday hit out at Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy for cutting short his grama vastavya (village stay) programme at Herur village in Kalaburagi due to heavy rainfall.

“He did grama vastavya for one day, made false promises and came back citing the lame excuse of rainfall. This is a political gimmick,” Yeddyurappa said.

Kumaraswamy responded to Yeddyurappa via Twitter. He quoted poet Kuvempu’s line - silence is the answer to a meaningless question.

"This is my answer to the baseless criticism of grama vastavya by leader of the Opposition party. The government is tackling drought effectively. The village I stayed in is located in the drought-hit Yadgir district. It’s hypocrisy on the part of the Opposition leader to praise officials and sing a different tune before the media,” Kumaraswamy said.