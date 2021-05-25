Cancel registration of hospitals refusing to hand over bodies of Covid-19 victims due to pending bills: Karnataka govt

Cracking the whip on private hospitals that are refusing to release bodies of Covid-19 victims citing pending treatment bills, the state government on Monday directed all district administrations and Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to cancel the registration of such hospitals under the provisions of the KPME Act, 2007.

After reports emerged of several private hospitals across Karnataka insisting on clearing bills before handing over the bodies of Covid-19 deceased, the Health and Family Welfare department has instructed all the Deputy Commissioners, CEOs of Zilla Panchayats and Chief Commissioner of BBMP to initiate action against these hospitals for violating rules.

Additional Chief Secretary Jawaid Akhtar, in his order issued on Monday, said, “As per sub-clause 6 and section 11 of the KPME Act 2007, no hospital shall insist on payment of the hospital bill at the time of handing over of the body of the deceased, neither can they withhold the body of the deceased citing pending dues.”

Akhtar further said, “In case of such cases reported in any parts of the state, the district administration shall immediately cancel the registration of the hospital and initiate further action.”

The department has also sought a weekly report on compliance with the order.