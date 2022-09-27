Centre to ban PFI: Yediyurappa

DHNS
DHNS, Shivamogga,
  • Sep 27 2022, 16:46 ist
  • updated: Sep 27 2022, 16:46 ist
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa. Credit: DH File Photo

Former Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa on Tuesday said that the Centre is likely to ban the Popular Front of India (PFI) after the National Investigation Agency (NIA) unearthed anti-national activities during its raids.

He told the media on Tuesday that the NIA conducted raids in 45 places across the state to discover the anti-social activities of PFI. The Centre should have banned the outfit much earlier. However, it is all set to ban now.

Referring to the PayCM campaign, he said many scams took place when Siddaramaiah was the chief minister. But now Congress leaders are targeting BJP leaders. They must respond to the teacher recruitment scam that took place during the Siddaramaiah-led government. Siddaramaiah must behave as the leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly. It is unbecoming of a former chief minister to indulge in such campaigns, he said.

 

