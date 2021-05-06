Chamarajanagar: Task force constituted to handle Covid-19

With 15-member Covid task force constituted, the issues related to covid management will be under control said, Chamarajanagar District incharge Minister S Suresh Kumar.

At a press conference, on Thursday, Suresh Kumar said, the task force, which comprises all the MLAs of the district, will also monitor the oxygen supply, along with covid management. Each officer has been given a responsibility, he said.

Deputy Conservator of Forest V Yedukondalu has been given the responsibility of oxygen supply and DCF Santosh will be incharge of bed allocation. Along with the MLAs, Deputy Commissioner, District Surgeon, District Health Officer, ZP CEO and Chamarajanagar Medical College Dean and Director will be the members of the task force, he explained.

Similar task forces has been constituted in taluk level also. The people should also cooperate with the district administration to eradicate covid, by following all safety measures and not neglect the symptoms, he said.

As there is no filling point in the district, each cylinder should be taken and filled in Mysuru. It takes around 40 minutes to fill a cylinder and 42 cylinders can be filled at a time. The escorts from our district will be sent to the border to get the liquid oxygen being sent from Dobbaspet, he said.