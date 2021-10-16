Chamarajendra Wadiyar statue damaged

The statue of Chamarajendra Wadiyar X was defaced on Friday, the day of Vijayadashami.

The sword of the statue has broken as a large number of people gathered near the statue to take a glimpse of Dasara Jamboo Savari on Friday.

Several people were seen standing near the statue. It has to be noted that the statue was damaged in 2014.

Check out latest videos from DH: