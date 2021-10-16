Chamarajendra Wadiyar statue damaged

The statue of Chamarajendra Wadiyar X was defaced on Friday, the day of Vijayadashami. 

The sword of the statue has broken as a large number of people gathered near the statue to take a glimpse of Dasara Jamboo Savari on Friday. 

Several people were seen standing near the statue. It has to be noted that the statue was damaged in 2014.

