Clear RTE dues to pvt schools: MLCs to CM

A delegation of MLCs from teachers and graduates constituencies on Saturday called on Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa to discuss various issues pertaining to education.

The MLCs, including Puttanna and Arun Shahapur, requested the chief minister to release pending RTE dues to private schools for the last few years. They also requested to address salary issues of guest teachers and teachers working with aided schools.

Following the request, the chief minister directed the officials to look into the issues raised by MLCs.

Meanwhile, Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar held a video conference with MLCs seeking their suggestions on SSLC exams and reopening of schools.

During the video conference, all the MLCs unanimously suggested to conduct SSLC exams. The council members even suggested not to cut down PUC syllabus as students have to compete at national level.

“Instead of trimming the syllabus we can conduct classes on Saturdays and even during Dasara and summer vacations,” suggested members.