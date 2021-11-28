Cluster cases drive up state’s Covid numbers by 14%

Karnataka saw 14% jump in Covid cases over the last seven days.

Some 2,001 new cases were found in the state this week, of which at least 404 are from four clusters: the SDM College of Medical Sciences and Hospital at Dharwad, the Cauvery Nursing College and St Joseph’s College of Nursing in Mysuru, the Spurthy Nursing College and The International School in Bengaluru.

On Sunday, the state had 315 more new cases to its active caseload which stands at 6,831, reversing a 19-day declining trend in active cases. Most of the new cases (152) were found in Bengaluru, followed by 49 in Dharwad district and 26 in Mysuru.

The state discharged 236 people and revealed two new deaths: Both were women in their 70s, who succumbed to the disease in Bengaluru Urban. One person died on November 20 and the other on November 24, within a few days of being diagnosed with the disease.

Some 276 teens (10-19 age group) with Covid-19 were identified this week, compared to 229 the week before. Most of the new cases are from TISB.

However, the number of pre-teens (0-9 age group) infected with Covid-19 saw a surprising 47% jump this week, with 106 cases being identified, compared to 72 cases found the week before. No instances of cluster cases made up of pre-teens have been made public so far.