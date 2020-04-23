CM B S Yediyurappa plans for post-lockdown phase in marathon meeting

The B S Yediyurappa administration, which is on its toes to look beyond Covid-19, took stock of the drinking water situation among other issues on Thursday, as part of a four-hour-long meeting to plan for the post-lockdown future.

Measures to address drinking water shortage in parts of the state were reviewed to ensure adequate water supply in drought-hit areas. The CM stressed that it was important to ensure that the water was "safe" given the Covid-19 pandemic.

Follow latest updates on the COVID-19 pandemic here

Supplying excess water stored in reservoirs for agriculture and drinking water purposes was also proposed at the meeting. Considering the devastating floods suffered by the state last monsoon season, Yediyurappa directed the officials to take regular stock of reservoir levels to avoid another disaster.

The CM directed the authorities to reclaim land leased to various organisations in cities that are either unused or have violated the lease conditions. The decision came as the state struggled to consolidate its resources and offset the losses suffered during the prolonged lockdown period.

Also Read: Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths

Noting the decline in international tourists, measures to attract domestic tourists from the country after the lockdown was discussed during the meeting. The government will publicise tourist locations where no Covid-19 cases are reported to improve footfall.

Concerns were also raised on the losses suffered by various corporations of the Transport department, following which the government decided to use few buses to transport goods and generate revenue. Some buses from these corporations will be leased to private parties.

Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilisers D V Sadananda Gowda was also approached during the meeting to discuss the availability of fertilisers ahead of monsoon season. Gowda assured CM that fertilisers will be sold at a cheaper cost to farmers due to decline in international demand.

The government will also procure fruits and vegetables cultivated by farmers and preserve it in cold storage plants, before being sold. In case of perishable commodities, directions were issued to accelerate the process of exporting the produce to other states and countries.