CM Bommai hauls up Karnataka's legal team amid water-sharing disputes

Cracking the whip on the Karnataka legal team for the inter-state water dispute, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has asked them to make proper legal strategies so that the state gets relief in cases.

Expressing unhappiness over slow progress of pending cases, the CM said he wanted the legal team to be more proactive and work towards getting quick results.

While assuring them that he would overhaul the state's inter-state water dispute cell with more technical experts, the CM said he would closely monitor the cases coming up in the Supreme Court and follow up on them.

The CM held a meeting with the Karnataka legal team — which represents the state in interstate water dispute cases both in the Supreme Court and Tribunals — on Thursday in the national capital.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu government moves SC for rejection of DPR on Mekedatu project

While directing that only senior counsels should appear for all inter-state water disputes, the CM clearly said no casual approach would be brooked when it comes to state cases, sources told DH.

While assuring them of the best technical assistance to fight on behalf of the state, the CM told the legal team to monitor how Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh fight cases in courts, sources said.

He also said he would personally monitor the activities of the legal team and review their performance regularly. The meeting was also attended by Water Resources Minister Govind Karjol, Karnataka Advocate General Prabhuling K Navadgi and senior officials from the Water Resources Department. Advocates from the legal team were also present.

The Karnataka legal team comprises nearly a dozen advocates who fight cases in Supreme Court and Tribunals representing the state in different inter-state water disputes.

The state has been in long-drawn with neighbouring states Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Goa and Maharashtra over sharing of river water.