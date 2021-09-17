CM Bommai promises to double the allocation for KKRDB, albeit with a rider

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday promised to double the allocation for Kalyana Karnataka Development Board (KKRDB) to Rs 3,000 albeit with a rider - the board has spend Rs 1,500 crore allocated this fiscal by March-end.

Addressing the gathering at Kalyana Karnataka Utsav at DAR Grounds here, Bommai said, "Of the Rs 8,000 crore released for the development of the region, so far, only Rs 6,000 crore has been spent. I will earmark Rs 3,000 crore for the KKRDB if it spends the remaining funds for over 13,000 pending works by March-end."

"The Article 371(J) implementation cell will soon be shifted to Kalaburagi from Bengaluru. This will ensure the cell to effectively monitor the recruitment of vacant Groups A, B C and D posts. We will accord priority on filling the sanctioned posts which are lying vacant and to the KKRDB," the chief minister said.

On the demand for a separate secretariat and holding a Cabinet meeting in Kalaburagi, the chief minister said, It won't be possible since the government is out to drastically cut down on administrative expenditure."

On Nanjundappa Committee report, the CM said, "As per the Nanjundappa Committee recommendations, huge amounts of money is being spent for the development of backward taluks. Based on the indicators and sustanable development goals of Niti Aayog, UNDP and Human Development Index, the Nanjundappa report will be revised," Bommai added.

The government will take necessary measures to address the malnutrition among children and school dropout in Yadgir and Raichur districts - identified as Aspirational Districts, he said.

BSY another Iron Man, says Bommai

Saying that former chief minister B S Yediyurappa's contribution to Kalyana Karnataka is on a par with Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, India's first Home Minister who liberated the region from Nizam rule, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai called his predecessor another Iron Man.

After garlanding Patel's statue during Kalyana Karnataka Utsav, Bommai said that he would continue all programmes announced for the region by Yediyurappa. During his address, Bommai repeatedly recalled Yediyurappa's 'commendable work' for the development of the region.

Check out latest videos from DH: