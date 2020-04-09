CM’s relief fund gets Rs 127 crore

The Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF) has been able to aggregate funds to the tune of Rs 127.37 crore.

According to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), between March 27 and April 9, the relief fund was able to pool in Rs 127.37 crore, out of which Rs 24.06 crore was received through cheques on Thursday alone.

Yediyurappa has made personal appeals to donors to contribute to the relief fund and help combat the Covid-19 pandemic.

Yediyurappa himself has donated one year's salary (Rs 24.1 lakh) to the relief fund. Among some large donors are the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL) employees, who have collectively donated a sum of Rs 18 crore. By cutting 30% salary of all MLAs, MLCs and ministers, the relief fund will get about Rs 15 crore.

Officials in the CMO said contributors were from all walks of life - private individuals to large companies.

Funds were also donated by religious institutions, cooperative societies and various employees associations.

Some of the private sector donors include Asian Paints (Rs 2 crore), Megha Infrastructure and Investment Ltd (Rs 2 crore), Toyota Industries Engine India (Rs 31 lakh), Xiaomi and JM Financial (Rs 25 lakh each), Toyota Kirloskar (Rs 23 lakh), Kennametal (Rs 15 lakh) and Brigade Enterprises (Rs 10 lakh)