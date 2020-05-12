CM Yediyurappa connects with Kannadiga nurses

CM Yediyurappa connects with Kannadiga nurses

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • May 12 2020, 22:38 ist
  • updated: May 13 2020, 00:27 ist
Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa. (DH Photo)

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa reached out to Kannadigas, serving as nurses overseas, on the occasion of International Nurses’ Day on Tuesday. 

Among those Yediyurappa spoke with was Madhu Hemegowda, an Italy-based nurse. The chief minister wished Hemegowda good health and lauded him for serving Covid-19 patients in Italy. Hemegowda urged Yediyurappa to ensure all healthcare workers get adequate Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits and that the general public be educated on social distancing and hand washing. 

Yediyurappa also inaugurated the International Nurses’ Day programme organised by the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences.

May 12 is dedicated to nurses as it is the birth anniversary of Florence Nightingale, the pioneer of modern nursing.

Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar and RGUHS vice-chancellor S Sacchidanand were present on the occasion.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Nurses
Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar
Karnataka
BS Yediyurappa

What's Brewing

'COVID-19 infection in kids may not start with coughs'

'COVID-19 infection in kids may not start with coughs'

How coronavirus disrupts people's sense of smell

How coronavirus disrupts people's sense of smell

Is the coronavirus 'reproduction rate' increasing?

Is the coronavirus 'reproduction rate' increasing?

'COVID-19 lockdowns could spark rise in HIV infections'

'COVID-19 lockdowns could spark rise in HIV infections'

 