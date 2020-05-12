CM Yediyurappa connects with Kannadiga nurses

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa reached out to Kannadigas, serving as nurses overseas, on the occasion of International Nurses’ Day on Tuesday.

Among those Yediyurappa spoke with was Madhu Hemegowda, an Italy-based nurse. The chief minister wished Hemegowda good health and lauded him for serving Covid-19 patients in Italy. Hemegowda urged Yediyurappa to ensure all healthcare workers get adequate Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits and that the general public be educated on social distancing and hand washing.

Yediyurappa also inaugurated the International Nurses’ Day programme organised by the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences.

May 12 is dedicated to nurses as it is the birth anniversary of Florence Nightingale, the pioneer of modern nursing.

Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar and RGUHS vice-chancellor S Sacchidanand were present on the occasion.