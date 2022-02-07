Coaching for UPSC, KAS exams

Coaching for UPSC, KAS exams

Applications have been invited from candidates willing to to join the coaching programme

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Feb 07 2022, 22:59 ist
  • updated: Feb 08 2022, 05:10 ist
JSSTICE will start issuing applications from February 15 and the last date for submission of applications is March 15. Credit: iStock Photo

The JSS Training Institute for Competitive examinations (JSSTICE) is conducting a 6 to 110-month-long coaching programme for candidates preparing for CSE and KAS prelims and mains examination-2022-23. Applications have been invited from candidates willing to to join the coaching programme. JSSTICE will start issuing applications from February 15 and the last date for submission of applications is March 15.

For details, candidates can log into the Institute’s website www.jsstice.in or call 080-22970113/9845055718. 

