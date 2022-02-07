Coaching for UPSC, KAS exams

The JSS Training Institute for Competitive examinations (JSSTICE) is conducting a 6 to 110-month-long coaching programme for candidates preparing for CSE and KAS prelims and mains examination-2022-23. Applications have been invited from candidates willing to to join the coaching programme. JSSTICE will start issuing applications from February 15 and the last date for submission of applications is March 15.

For details, candidates can log into the Institute’s website www.jsstice.in or call 080-22970113/9845055718.