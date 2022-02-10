Complaint against outfit for rewarding viral hijab girl

Complaint against Muslim outfit for rewarding student chanting 'Allah hu Akbar'

Appreciating the courage of the student, the Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind has announced Rs 5 lakh cash reward to the student for standing up for her rights

IANS
IANS, Mandya (Karnataka),
  • Feb 10 2022, 23:00 ist
  • updated: Feb 10 2022, 23:00 ist
Muskan is a second-year B.Com student at a Mandya college. Credit: Screengrab via Twitter

Narendra Modi Vichar Manch has lodged a complaint with Mandya Police against Muslim organisation Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind for announcing Rs 5 lakh cash reward to the student who raised 'Allah hu Akbar' slogan during protests in connection with hijab row in the district of Karnataka.

Muskaan Khan, the student of PES College of Arts, Science and Commerce in Mandya district was heckled by the crowd in the college premises for wearing a burka. Single-handedly she confronted the crowd, raised the counter slogan of 'Allah hu Akbar' even as tens of students chased her and raised counter slogans of 'Jai Shri Ram'. The video is now viral on social media.

Appreciating the courage of the student, the Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind has announced Rs 5 lakh cash reward to the student for standing up for her rights.

Also Read | Ruining our education over a piece of cloth, says Muslim girl who confronted saffron shawl-clad men in Mandya

"It is a concern that students of Karnataka have sown poisonous seeds of religious intolerance creating unrest in the society. Few fundamental organisations and separatist institutions announcing cash reward for the student is a worrying development," complainant C.T. Manjunath, State Secretary of the Manch stated on Wednesday evening.

"I strongly believe that the organisation is behind the hijab crisis in the state. The financial transactions of this organisation have to be scrutinized and legal action must be initiated. This act of announcing cash reward encourages fundamentalism and religious fanaticism," he said.

The burka-clad young student Muskaan Khan has said that she will abide by the court order.

Speaking to reporters, Muskaan explained that she had been to the college to submit an assignment to the department. "I was stopped at the gate by a group of students. They asked me to enter the college without a burka or else go back home. I resisted," she said.

"The group was doing the same thing to my other friends also. I questioned them why I should go back and entered the college premises. Some of them came near my ears and shouted 'Jai Sri Ram' slogans. They followed me and said that I must take out the burka but I stood my ground," she explained.

"I was not scared. I raised 'Allah hu Akbar' slogans without any fear. I am waiting for the court order and will abide by the decision," she said.

Muskaan explained that the college authorities have supported and protected her. "Every religion has the freedom to follow their culture. We will follow our culture," she said.

Meanwhile, a three-judge bench is hearing the matter in Karnataka High Court.

