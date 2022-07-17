'Conduct survey on loss of crops, damaged roads'

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Revenue Minister R Ashoka directed the officials to release Rs 10,000 as immediate relief for those whose houses have been damaged in the rain.

Steps should be taken to construct houses damaged as per the NDRF guidelines. Priority should be given for restoring basic facilities of the damaged roads, bridges and electricity connections. The officials should work in coordination during floods. A survey on crop loss, damaged roads and houses should be conducted, the CM said.

The CM said steps should be taken to shift people from sensitive areas to safer locations. The DC should inspect works on houses that are being constructed under the natural calamities fund. Minister Ashoka directed the PDOs and the VAs to identify houses and retaining walls that are facing threat.