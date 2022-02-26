Cong wants only publicity from Mekedatu not answers: Shettar

Former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar charged that Congress is taking out the Mekedatu Padayatra only for sake of publicity and not to resolve the issue.

Speaking to media persons here on Saturday, he said the Congress party had 10 days to question the State government and get an answer from the government on its stand on the Mekedatu issue. Congress leaders need to inform the people as to why they did not raise the issue in the assembly, he said.

“It is such a deplorable condition of Congress that they have completely failed as even opposition party. As an opposition party, Congress should have questioned the State government on hijab row, Mekedatu and all the other development issues. Instead they wasted the assembly session over a non-issue of ‘extempore’ statement of minister K S Eshwarappa,” he said.

‘Muslim Cong party’

The BJP leader advised the India National Congress to rename itself as Muslim Congress party, as they have crossed all lines of appeasing politics. “At least by change of name, the party may get votes of Muslims, which is fast eroding from the party,” he said and added that it was shameful that none of the Congress leaders paid a visit to Harsha’s family in Shivamogga.

“Had it been a Muslim youth murdered, all of the Congress leaders would have been at youth’s house shedding their crocodile tears,” he said and added that Hindu activist Harsha’s death will not go in vain and will act as unification of Hindu society and ensure that next time no Muslim fundamentalist will dare to harm a Hindu activist or the Hindu society.

