Congress playing politics over Bitcoin scam, keeping 'non-issue' alive: Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai

Congress leaders have alleged the involvement of senior BJP leaders in the scam, and accused the government of trying to cover it up

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Nov 15 2021, 15:08 ist
  • updated: Nov 15 2021, 15:16 ist
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai. Credit: PTI file photo

Accusing the Congress of playing politics on the alleged Bitcoin scam, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday once again asked the opposition party to give documents, if any, to the investigating agencies.

"You should ask them (Congress) the question, what I have said is, if there is any document, give it to the ED or to the police, it will be taken seriously. I have already said that if there is any truth, it will be investigated," Bommai said in response to a question on the Bitcoin issue.

Bitcoin scam: Shah asks Nadda to rein in leaders

Speaking to reporters here, he said, the Congress wants to "keep the non-issue alive, and it is nothing but politics".

"There is no question of setting any narrative, there is no story, so how can you set a narrative there," he added.

Hacker Sriki saga spooks a fledgling Bommai govt

There have been speculations for some time now about involvement of politically influential people in the scam after CCB officials seized Bitcoins worth Rs 9 crore from a city-based hacker Srikrishna alias Sriki, who is also accused of hacking into government portals, sourcing drugs through the dark net, and paying for it through cryptocurrency.

Congress leaders have alleged the involvement of senior BJP leaders, their family members and senior officials in the scam, and have accused the government of trying to cover it up; the ruling party too in its counter has alleged involvement of leaders from the grand old party.



