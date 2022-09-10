Contaminated water: 1 dies, 55 ill in K'taka district

Contaminated water: One dies, 55 take ill in Karnataka's Kalaburagi

Thayappa Yankappa Belur, 80, is the deceased

Ram Rakshith
Ram Rakshith, DHNS, Kalaburagi,
  • Sep 10 2022, 22:26 ist
  • updated: Sep 11 2022, 03:27 ist
Representative image. Credit: Pixabay Photo

One person died while 55 took ill after consuming contaminated water in Mandewala village of Jewargi taluk, Kalaburagi district, on Saturday.

Thayappa Yankappa Belur, 80, is the deceased. Incidentally, Chandamma, 90, of the village had also died three days ago. The officials have collected water samples from her house to conduct a study and to ascertain whether her death was also due to the consumption of the contaminated water. Twenty-seven people are admitted to primary health centre in Mandewala, 22 are undergoing treatment at taluk hospital in Jewargi, while 6 are admitted to district hospital in Kalaburagi.

In-charge District Health Officer Dr Sharanabasappa Kyatanal said that the incident occurred as the contaminated water was mixed with the borewell water being supplied to the village for drinking purpose.

Karnataka News
Contaminated water

