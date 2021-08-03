Controversy over Mekedatu is 'unfortunate'; small-scale dam for local benefit is acceptable: Sadhguru

Amid riling up of emotions in both Karnataka and Tamil Nadu over the controversial ‘Mekedatu Project’, Coimbatore-based Isha Foundation founder Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev termed the raging controversy as ‘unfortunate’ and said that the issue can amicably be resolved ‘if both the states sit down and talk to each other.’ Stating that he is unaware of the technical details of the project Sadhguru said, “If the project is a small-scale dam, then it is acceptable as it would support the local population and livelihood.”

Speaking to DH on the sidelines of chairing a meeting of the Rally for Rivers Board and Cauvery Calling panel in Bengaluru, Sadhguru said that more than the controversy, it is time that all of us focus on safeguarding the river for future generations and well-being of the humans in the region. Refusing to be part of the controversy, Sadhguru said, “My only concern at this juncture is mother Cauvery. She has been nourishing people regardless of the language and state. Let’s not waste our time debating on the issue and focus on conserving the river and its water. If there is water, then everything else.”

Expressing hope that the issue can be resolved if both sides sit and talk, Sadhguru said, “The wellbeing of the river is more vital for human survival than the little tiff we have with each other. It can be sorted out if two mature people sit down and talk to each other.” Further revealing that he is unaware of the scale or magnitude of the project that Karnataka has proposed, Sadhguru said, “Small-scale dams are acceptable. But I am not told how big this project is going to be.”

He added, “World over large dams are being abandoned and in the US alone about 900 dams have been decommissioned in the last two years. Dams were built in the past when we had agricultural challenges. But now we know that there are many ways to do it. Dammed water, canal, flood irrigation is not the future. The future lies in drip irrigation and the enrichment of the soil. Water should be held in the soil, not in the dam. I do not want to comment about a political issue because emotions are already riled up. I do not know the scale of the project. But if you build a small dam to facilitate local agriculture it is not an issue."