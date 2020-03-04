Coronavirus: Karnataka to screen all international passengers

In order prevent the spread of COVID-19, the Karnataka government has started mandatory screening of all international passengers for the disease and has extended the quarantine period of suspected patients from 14 to 28 days, said medical education minister K Sudhakar, here on Wednesday.

Responding to queries in the Legislative Council regarding the concerns raised over the disease, he said that as many as 60,000 international travellers were screened at Bengaluru and Mangaluru international airports and all necessary protocols were in place to quarantine any suspected patients.

The government has increased the quarantine period to ensure that patients are completely cured of the disease before they are discharged, he said.

Mask shortage

On complaints of shortage of clinical masks, he said that there was no shortage of masks in the state. "However, there has been a huge surge in demand. Manufacturers have also increased the price of masks by three times," he said.

The government has ensured that there is enough supply of masks for six months and was stocking anti-viral medicine for the period, Sudhakar said.

Hospitals and lab

Several members of the Legislative Council also urged the minister to set up labs and hospitals at the district levels to test and quarantine any suspected patients.

"More than 50 government and private hospitals are roped in, to quarantine and provide treatment to victims," he said. Moreover, the chief secretary has held a meeting with the defence officials in Bengaluru for arrangements at Army, Navy and Air Force hospitals to treat COVID-19 patients, he said.

The lab at Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases was certified and had the tools to test for coronavirus. Similarly, state has urged NIMHANS to set up another testing lab, he said, adding that technical problems have restricted the government from setting up labs in all district centres.

Mass gatherings

Sudhakar advised people to avoid mass gatherings, as per experts' recommendations. Both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have decided to refrain from celebrating Holi in a group for the same purpose, he said.