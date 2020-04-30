Coronavirus Lockdown: 11 booked for offering mass prayers in Karnataka's Kolar

The police on Thursday booked 11 people for violating lock down guidelines by offering mass prayers at Bha-Ki Masjid near Doddapet market here.

“Religious meetings and mass prayers have been banned due to Covid-19 lock down. Certain restrictions have been imposed on religious centres. However, the 11 people violated the guidelines by conducting the mass prayers,” Shobitha, tahsildar, told reporters.

On a tip-off, the tahsildar and the police rushed to the masjid for inspection.

“All 11 have been handed over to the City police. Deputy commissioner and superintendent of police have been informed about the development,” she said.