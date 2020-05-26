Schools in Karnataka likely to reopen on July 1

The schools across Karnataka are likely to reopen from July 1 to commence the 2020-21 academic year.

Primary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar discussed the issue with the officials from the department at a meeting held on Tuesday. The expert committee in its report submitted to the Union Ministry for Human Resource Development recommended reopening of schools on July 1. The state department of primary and secondary education also discussed the issue.

However, no decision has been taken yet and final decision is expected to out in a day or two. A source said that since the timetable for SSLC examination had been published and the lockdown was expected to be lifted after May 31, it had been planned to reopen the schools on July 1.

Following the recent representation by several academicians and social activists urging to cancel SSLC exams, the primary education minister met chief minister and briefed him about preparations for the safe conduct of exams.

“As of now there will not be any changes in SSLC exam schedule. We have reviewed the situation and preparations are underway for ensuring safety of children,” the source added.

The report submitted by Nimhans about online education is yet to reach the secretariat.