Coronavirus: PM Modi praises Karnataka's handling of COVID-19, seeks respect for frontline workers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday praised the Karnataka government for its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Addressing the silver jubilee celebrations of Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS) via digital platform he spoke of Karnataka government's efforts. He appreciated the work of frontline warriors who are fighting every day in the war against COVID-19 and stressed the need to respect them.

"Doctors and other medical workers are soldiers without wearing the uniform of soldiers. Any kind of attack or violence against them is not acceptable," warned Modi.

"There are incidents of violence against the front line warriors. Any kind of abuse, violence or rude behaviour is not acceptable. The world is looking Doctors and medical staff with gratitude," he said.

"This is the biggest crisis since the two World Wars. Pre- and Post-COVID-19, the world will be different. The discussions now at a global level are humanity centric," mentioned Modi.

Stressing about the importance of medical infrastructure, the prime minister spoke about the decision taken by the Union government to set up a medical college at every district. "Nation like ours has to have the medical infrastructure and medical education. Now every district is going to have a medical college," he added.