Corruption has become almost institutionalised, says Karnataka Governor

Expressing serious concern over corruption, Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on Monday said it has become almost institutionalised and the state government would take administrative and legislative measures to meet the challenge and eradicate it.

In his address to the joint session of both Houses of the State Legislature, he also said in the next five years, the state government would place emphasis on a people-centric economy. "Karnataka, which stood tall and contributed immensely to the country, has landed into a state of distress. Bringing out Karnataka from economic distress shall be the priority (of the new Congress government)," Gehlot said.

The government will showcase "new Karnataka governance" as a model to the country by balancing both the welfare and the state's economy, he added. Noting that narrow minds create divisions and differences between different communities, and the remnants of such a mindset still survive at various levels in the society, the Governor said the government would take all the steps to build a peaceful and loving society. Gehlot said corruption has become so entrenched in our system that for many reasons it has become almost institutionalised. "Eradicating it is a major challenge. I seek your cooperation to meet this challenge and root out corruption. The government will take all necessary administrative and legislative measures in this regard," he added.

He noted that the government considers governance as a sacred duty and it stands with the poor and socially and economically backward. It is the goal of the government that all castes, religions and sects get their fair share, he added.

The Governor said under the 'Anna Bhagya' scheme, the additional five kg rice allotment of the state government would be given in the form of Direct Benefit Transfer of money at Rs 34 per kg per person directly into the bank accounts of the poor families each month.

This arrangement will continue until the quantum of rice for the additional five kg rice to all the poor households is tied up, he said, adding that the state government would make the state hunger-free through 'Anna Bhagya' scheme and 'Indira Canteens'.

Speaking about the (poll) 'guarantees' (announced by the Congress), Gehlot said under the 'Yuva Nidhi' scheme Rs 3,000 per month is given to graduates/ post-graduates and Rs 1,500 per month to diploma holders, who passed out in the year 2022-23 but are unemployed even after six months of the passing out; for a period of 24 months or until they get employment or are self-employed productively – whichever is earlier.

Up to 200 units of free electricity under 'Gruha Jyoti Yojana' will benefit about 2.14 crore household consumers, the Governor said. He said the 'Gruha Lakshmi' scheme has been drawn up by the government for empowerment of women. Under the scheme, Rs 2,000 per month will be provided to the women "in the women-headed households."

Gehlot also referred to the 'Shakti' scheme saying that more than 50 lakh women from Karnataka have benefited from the free bus travel in government buses. "With financial improvement, this will bring about economic emancipation of women," he said.

The Governor said today many countries in the world are advocating a people-oriented economy. "In this context, the concept of Universal Basic Income is gaining support. It narrows the gap between the haves and have-nots. This economic policy is based on humanism and is pro-development and eliminates concentration of wealth in the hands of a few," Gehlot pointed out.

Laying emphasis on peace and harmony in the society, the Governor underlined that Karnataka from the beginning stood for the people and against caste and religion-based differences. To buttress his point about communal harmony, the Governor quoted 'Kaviraja Marga' by poet Sri Vijaya Kannada 'AdiKavi' Pampa and 'Rashtra Kavi' Kuvempu.

He also quoted the teachings of 12th Century Common Era social reformer Basaveshwara and Kannada poet Sarvagna in his speech. Gehlot said the government is ready to build an excellent higher education system and give full attention to the growth and development of children in a "harmonious atmosphere in the colleges and universities."