Karnataka relaxes lockdown rules for grocery shops

Covid-19: Karnataka relaxes lockdown rules, grocery shops permitted to stay open from 6 am to 12 pm

The new order comes in the wake of concerns that people were stepping out in large numbers between 6 am and 10 am

Bharath Joshi
Bharath Joshi, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • May 01 2021, 22:35 ist
  • updated: May 01 2021, 22:40 ist
People wait in a queue outside a grocery store in Bengaluru during the 14-day-long Karnataka lockdown. Credit: DH Photo/Janardhan B K

Karnataka modified its lockdown order Saturday to allow Hopcoms, milk booths, and sale of fruits and vegetables on pushcarts from 6 am to 6 pm.

The government also allowed APMCs and grocery shops to be open from 6 am to 12 pm.

Earlier, these activities were allowed only from 6 am to 10 am.

The new order comes in the wake of concerns that people were stepping out in large numbers between 6 am and 10 am.

Also Read | With nearly 41,000 fresh Covid-19 cases, Karnataka's active caseload breaches 4 lakh-mark

Further, the government has prohibited all types of fairs (santhe) "to prevent crowding", Principal Secretary (Revenue) and member-secretary of the executive committee of the state disaster management authority N Manjunatha Prasad said in his order.

According to the order, pushcarts selling fruits and vegetables must not overcharge and stick to the market price of the commodities while following Covid-19 protocols.

Karnataka announced a two-week lockdown or 'close down' on April 26, which will be in force till 6 am on May 12.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Karnataka
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Covid-19 lockdown

Related videos

What's Brewing

Sent 3,000 oxygen concentrators to help India: UNICEF

Sent 3,000 oxygen concentrators to help India: UNICEF

'Delhi Capitals performing well as a team this season'

'Delhi Capitals performing well as a team this season'

In this Covid ICU, patients talk to kin through CCTVs

In this Covid ICU, patients talk to kin through CCTVs

London City Airport becomes first to rely on remote ATC

London City Airport becomes first to rely on remote ATC

 