Covid-19: Over 6 lakh recoveries so far in Karnataka, 8,191 new cases

Karnataka has reported 8,191 new Covid-19 cases and 87 related fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 7,26,106 and the death toll to 10,123, the Health department said on Tuesday.

The day also saw 10,421 patients getting discharged, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to over 6 lakh mark.

Out of the 8,191 fresh cases reported on Tuesday, 3,776 cases were from Bengaluru Urban alone.

As of October 13 evening, cumulatively 7,26,106 Covid-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 10,123 deaths and 6,02,505 discharges, the Health department said in its bulletin.

It said, out of 1,13,459 active cases, as many as 1,12,540 patients were in isolation at designated hospitals and are stable, while 919 were in ICU.

As many as 28 out of the 87 deaths reported on Tuesday are from Bengaluru Urban, followed by Hassan (10), Tumakuru (7), Bengaluru Rural (5), Ballari, Dakshina Kannada, Kodagu, Kolar, Koppal, Mysuru and Ramanagara (3), Chamarajanagara, Dharwad, Mandya and Shivamogga (2), and Bagalkote, Belagavi, Haveri, Kalaburagi, Udupi, Uttara Kannada, Vijayapura and Yadgir (1).

Most of the dead were either with a history of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) or Influenza-like illness (ILI).

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 3,776, followed by Mysuru (416), Tumakuru (391), Belagavi (358), Dakshina Kannada (314), Chitradurga (242), Hassan (238), Chikkamagaluru (231), Mandya (215), Bengaluru Rural (208) and others.

Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 2,88,831 infections, followed by Mysuru (42,789) and Ballari (34,611).

Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban tops with 2,21,651, followed by Mysuru (35,050) and Ballari (31,860).

A total of over 61,37,221 samples have been tested so far, out of which 1,06,241 were tested on Tuesday alone, and 43,023 among them were rapid antigen tests.