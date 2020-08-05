Covid-19: Siddaramaiah's fever subsides, Karnataka CM Yediyurappa 'comfortable'

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, who was recently hospitalised after testing positive for Covid-19, is asymptomatic and has been clinically stable.

Opposition leader Siddaramaiah, who is also undergoing treatment after testing positive for Covid-19, was also doing fine. While he was admitted with a fever, "presently he has no fever and his vital parameters are stable," a statement by Manipal Hospital said.

Yediyurappa and Siddaramaiah were admitted to the same hospital, within the span of 24 hours earlier this week. While Yediyurappa was admitted on Sunday evening, Siddarmaiah was admitted on Monday evening.

On CM B S Yediyurappa, the Hospital said that his vital parameters were within normal limits. "He is comfortable and attending to his activities from his room. He continues to be closely monitored by expert specialists," it said.

After Siddaramaiah's fever subsided, the hospital has started appropriate treatment. "His symptoms have improved since admission and he is comfortable at present," the Hospital said.