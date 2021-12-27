Covid ex-gratia: Karnataka received 25,000 claims against 38,000-plus deaths

Out of 38,195 Covid deaths as on November 30 this year, Karnataka was able to elicit applications from the family members of only 25,601 (67%) for providing them with a compensation of Rs. 1.5 lakh (Rs. 1 lakh if BPL, 50,000 if APL).

The Directorate of Social Securities and Pensions said the problem was profound in urban areas where the only link between the state and the deceased patient's family was the mobile number provided (which was untraceable) or just the name of the residence area provided without the full address.

Out of the received applications, direct benefit transfer to bank accounts has happened in 23,821 cases. DH spoke with families of those who'd received the cheques. They spoke of starting small home businesses and funding their children's education with the money.

Sathish Kumar DM, Director, Directorate of Social Security and Pensions, Revenue Department, told DH, "Irrespective of whether the family is below the poverty line (BPL) or above the poverty line (APL), they can get Rs. 50,000 as announced by the central government (to be paid from the state disaster relief fund). If it is a BPL family, they're eligible for Rs. 1 lakh from the state government."

"So, totally, a BPL family has a chance to get Rs. 1.5 lakh. But out of 25,000 odd applications, some 3,000 or 4,000 applications came from the families themselves. All other applications were made possible after respective district officials themselves contacted these families," he said.

He pointed out that districts with greater numbers of urban areas had fewer compensation claims while districts with higher numbers of rural areas had relatively more compensation claims.

"In Bidar, for example, claims were received for all 356 deaths. In Bagalkot, out of 314 deaths, applications were received for 297. But in Bengaluru Urban out of 1,919 deaths, claims were received only for 584 deaths. In BBMP, out of 12,591 deaths, claims were received only for 7,977 deaths," he explained.

Jayashree A, 37, a resident of Attiguppe, lost her husband A Diwakar to Covid on May 2. A security guard, his income provided for his daughters education who are in class 6 and SSLC currently. Jayashree works as a cook in a paying guest accommodation. She received a cheque of Rs. 1 lakh from CM Basavaraj Bommai on Monday.

"I took a loan of Rs. 3 lakh for my husband's Covid treatment which I am yet to repay. While I have to work and take care of that, this compensation will help with my daughters' school fee," she said, teary-eyed.

Geetha G, a resident of Bapuji Nagar, lost her 56-year-old husband Mahendra, a welder, on May 6. While his younger daughter is a BCom student, his older daughter just began working in a mobile showroom as an accountant. She is also among the ones to receive a cheque of Rs. 1 lakh from the CM.

"This will help me start a small home business of sarees," she told DH.

District Deaths Applications received Approved BBMP 12,591 7,977 7,341 Mysuru 2,172 1,402 1,111 Bengaluru Urban 1,919 584 575 Dakshina Kannada 1,365 1,187 1,116 Dharwad 1,177 1,123 1,104

