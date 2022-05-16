Covid: Schools urge parents to get their wards jabbed

Covid: Schools urge parents to get their wards jabbed

Some schools had organised camps during the summer vacation to ensure that kids are vaccinated

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • May 16 2022, 22:34 ist
  • updated: May 17 2022, 01:03 ist

Vaccination is not mandatory for children above 12 years, but schools in Bengaluru are advising parents to get their wards vaccinated.

"We cannot insist on vaccination, but we are advising parents to get it done taking into consideration the safety of their children," said Aloysius D'mello, principal of Greenwood High International School.

"With the start of physical classes, it is imperative that all children be vaccinated, irrespective of whether they have contracted the virus or not. We have advised parents to get their children vaccinated, but this can't be enforced because the Supreme Court recently ruled that no individual can be forced to get vaccinated," the principal added.

Some schools had organised camps during the summer vacation to ensure that kids are vaccinated. However, some schools are organising vaccination drives in their campus now. "We are organising vaccination camps and students who are interested can get their vaccination done," said D Shashi Kumar, general secretary of Associated Managements of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka.

 

