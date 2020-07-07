Covid tally: State breaches 25k mark

Karnataka breached the 25,000 mark more than a month earlier than the state war room prediction. The war room had predicted that by the state will have 25,000 cases by August 15. However, the count reached 25,317 on July 7 itself.

Karnataka reported 1,498 new cases, 800 of them from Bengaluru alone, on Tuesday. With this the number of active cases mounted to 14,385. There are 143 patients in the ICU. The total number of Covid patients so far in the state is 25,317. The total number of recoveries are 10,527.

Addressing reporters here on Tuesday Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar said that the mortality rate in the state was 1.58% and the ICU rate was 1.10%. This is better than the national fatality rate of 2.79%. He suggested that senior citizens in the state should practice reverse isolation and people aged above 60 should protect themselves by isolating themselves even before they test positive.

The state is giving Remedisvir injections for patients with mild to moderate symptoms and moderate to severe symptoms, he said. Remdesivir is being given for those on oxygen. But it cannot be given to patients with renal problems, pregnant women or lactating mothers and children below 12.

The state tested 17,742 samples as on Tuesday. Dakshina Kannada and Dharwad reported 83 cases and 57 cases respectively.

Among the deaths reported, four are from Mysuru, four from Bidar, two from Kalaburagi, and one each from Bagalkot, Hassan, Dharwad, Belagavi and Davangere. Among the deaths reported, two had no symptoms but one patient's contact is still under tracing and one patient has a travel history to Goa. Two of them were brought dead on July 4 and June 29. Among the 15, only seven had comorbidities.

In the last one week, among Covid positive cases (at the time of testing) 65.50% were asymptomatic, according to the state war room.