CREDAI wants Karnataka Land Reforms Act amendments to be intact

In the wake of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's promise to 'review' the amendments made to the Karnataka Land Reforms Act including allowing non-agriculturists to purchase farm lands, Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India (CREDAI) Karnataka chapter is making preparations to approach the government urging it not to do so.

"Repealing Sections 79(A) and 79(B) of the act was a good move to promote development. CREDAI worked hard for three years urging the government to bring these amendments. We will discuss the issue, and make a representation to the government. Along with chambers of commerce and industry, we will approach the government urging to see that the amendments are maintained," said CREDAI Karnataka chapter president-elect Pradeep Raikar.

Raikar, who will be installed as the CREDAI Karnataka chapter president on June 10, told DH that the amendments would help builders, developers and companies to purchase land easily for development without which expenditure would be very huge.

Also Read | Will review Land Reforms, APMC, Cow Acts: CM

"Liberalised policies have to be given stress for the development. Curtailing a sector which is giving revenue to the government has no meaning," he added.

Highlighting the importance of vertical development to save land for future, Raikar stated that efforts would be made to get the floor area ratio (FAR) increased especially in Tier 2 and 3 cities. Efforts would also be made to get the construction of buildings upto the height of 21 metres allowed without the permission from the Fire Safety Department, he added.

"Issuing building permission through Nirman 2 should be decentralised in the State and separate servers should be arranged, like a separate arrangement made for Bengaluru," Raikar noted.