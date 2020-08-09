D K Shivakumar seeks Rs 10k-cr package for Kodagu

KPCC president D K Shivakumar visited the landslide affected Talacauvery betta on Sunday and collected information on the calamity from the local residents.

Speaking to mediapersons, he said “Kodagu district has been witnessing untold miseries for the last three years. The government should announce a special package of Rs 10,000 crore to find a permanent solution.”

“I had visited Talacauvery several times in the past. I know the priest who went missing and is suspected to be buried in the landslide. I am saddened by the incident,” he said.

The former minister said, “I have started inspecting the rain-affected areas from Talacauvery. Kodagu district has contributed a lot to the development of the state. We are helpless in front of nature’s fury. The government should find a permanent solution to ensure that such incidents do not recur,” he demanded.

“We will extend all required help. Let us discuss it in Vidhana Soudha,” he told

the government.

He said, “there is a need to come forward to save Kodagu which has given birth to River Cauvery and a Rs 10 lakh tax while merging with Karnataka in the past. There is a need to mitigate the disaster caused by rain the district,” he added.

Noting that the government had failed to distribute compensation to victims of last year’s natural calamity in the state, he said, “the MLAs and MPs are helpless and do not question the government. It has failed miserably in tackling Covid-19 crisis and rain destruction.”

Former MP Dhruvanarayana, MLC Veena Acchaiah and others were present.