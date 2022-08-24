Dengue, chikungunya cases continue to rise in Karnataka

The total caseload of dengue this year stands at 4,008, and 1,189 chikungunya cases have been reported

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Aug 24 2022, 22:25 ist
  • updated: Aug 24 2022, 22:32 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

The number of dengue and chikungunya cases continue to rise in Karnataka.

Though a majority of dengue cases are concentrated in the BBMP limits, on Tuesday, Chikkaballapura district saw 409 suspected cases, of which 251 were tested and 35 turned out to be positive. Of the 39 samples tested, one reported positive for chikungunya.

Read | Karnataka govt tells UDD, health department to implement disease control measures

In Tumakuru, of the 74 suspected dengue cases, 37 were tested and 3 were positive. At least 22 samples were tested for chikungunya but no positive cases were reported.

The total caseload of dengue this year stands at 4,008, and 1,189 chikungunya cases have been reported.

dengue
Chikungunya
Diseases
health

