DGCA to probe IndiGo planes' mid-air miss

DGCA to probe IndiGo planes' mid-air miss over Bengaluru airport

The two IndiGo planes -- 6E455 and 6E246 -- were involved in ‘breach of separation’ at Bengaluru airport

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jan 20 2022, 00:35 ist
  • updated: Jan 20 2022, 01:08 ist
An Indigo flight takes off. Credit: AFP File Photo

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said on Wednesday that it is investigating the incident of two IndiGo planes averting a mid-air collision over the Bengaluru airport on January 9. 

“DGCA will take strict action against those found delinquent,” DGCA chief Arun Kumar said.

The two IndiGo planes -- 6E455 (Bengaluru to Kolkata) and 6E246 (Bengaluru to Bhubaneswar) -- were involved in ‘breach of separation’ at Bengaluru airport.

Check out the latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

DGCA
India News
Bengaluru
Kempegowda International Airport
Karnataka
Indigo

Related videos

What's Brewing

Spaniard recognised as world's oldest man dies at 112

Spaniard recognised as world's oldest man dies at 112

Tonga eruption reveals weakness in communication system

Tonga eruption reveals weakness in communication system

New lizard species discovered in Arunachal Pradesh

New lizard species discovered in Arunachal Pradesh

Marital rape is rape, treat it as crime

Marital rape is rape, treat it as crime

What’s all the hype about the metaverse?

What’s all the hype about the metaverse?

F1 should not assume Hamilton will stay: McLaren boss

F1 should not assume Hamilton will stay: McLaren boss

Not possible to end coronavirus, says WHO official

Not possible to end coronavirus, says WHO official

 