DGCA to probe IndiGo planes' mid-air miss over Bengaluru airport

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said on Wednesday that it is investigating the incident of two IndiGo planes averting a mid-air collision over the Bengaluru airport on January 9.
“DGCA will take strict action against those found delinquent,” DGCA chief Arun Kumar said.
The two IndiGo planes -- 6E455 (Bengaluru to Kolkata) and 6E246 (Bengaluru to Bhubaneswar) -- were involved in ‘breach of separation’ at Bengaluru airport.
