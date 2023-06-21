DH impact: Karnataka government suspends IFS officer in teak scam

The state government on Wednesday suspended Bengaluru Urban DCF Chakrapani Y for his role in the teak scam during his stint as DCF, Virajpet where documents were forged and illegal permits were given to fell and transport teak trees aged more than 80 years near Nagarahole Tiger Reserve.

DH had reported on Tuesday that the IFS officer got plum posting despite facing serious charges. Chakrapani had issued permission to axe 66 teak trees though permission was sought for felling 6 trees. The trees were government property and planted over 80 years ago.

The preamble to the government order issued on Wednesday said the file was processed by forging the signatures of the land owner and forged documents of the tahsildar. The documents were "tampered many times to hide the truth and with the intention to help the landowner wrongly and cause loss to the government to the tune of crores of rupees".

The order said the 66 trees were adjacent to encroached government land just 10 metre distance from Nagarahole tiger reserve and Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary (Kerala). The spot inspection reports were prima facie given without visiting the field.

"The felling order was given without a joint survey report of Revenue and Forest Department, forged report of Tahsildar, Virajpet although the land in question comes under Ponnampet taluk," the order said.

"It is evident from the available documents that the government seal and signature of officials of the Revenue Department was forged," it said, adding that Chakrapani will be placed under suspension with immediate effect until further orders.